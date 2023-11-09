×
Nintendo Switch Console Sales Reach 132.46 Million Worldwide

posted on by Anita Tai
Pikmin 4 reaches 2.61 million sales

smash-bros-switch
Image via Nintendo's website
© Nintendo

Nintendo announced its results for the second quarter of its current fiscal year on Tuesday, revealing that its Switch console has sold 132.46 million units as of September 30. Sales of the console were up 2.4% compared to the first and second quarters of last year, selling 6.84 million units in the April 1 to September 30 timeframe.

The bestselling titles for Switch as of September 30 includes:

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 57.01 million copies
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 43.38 million copies
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: 32.44 million copies
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 31.15 million copies
  • Super Mario Odyssey: 26.95 million copies
  • Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield: 26.02 million copies
  • Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Violet: 23.23 million copies
  • Super Mario Party: 19.66 million copies
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: 19.50 million copies
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: 16.70 million copies

The company noted the large sales in the first half of the fiscal year due to a rise in mobile games and the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It also noted the depreciated value of the yen as a contributing factor.

Pikmin 4, released in July, reached 2.61 million sales.

Nintendo said that its overall sales for the first two quarters reached 796.2 billion yen, with sales outside Japan taking up 78.3% of that total.

The Switch surpassed Sony's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time as of the end of 2022 (behind the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS).

Source: Nintendo, (link 2) via Gematsu

