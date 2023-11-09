The Dreaming Boy is a Realist Anime Gets English Dub

© Okemaru, Hobby Japan/The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist Project

HIDIVE revealed on Wednesday that The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist ( Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha ) , the new Pony Canyon anime series, is getting an English dub on November 24 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

The English dub cast includes:

Kyle Colby Jones will direct the dub , as well as co-write the script with Marta Bechtol . Jonathan Rodriguez , Davis Lascoe , and Patrick Marrero will serve as audio engineers, with Brent Marshall in charge of mix and sound design.

HIDIVE describes the story:

Wataru Sajou, who is deeply in love with his beautiful classmate Aika Natsukawa, approaches her without getting discouraged. However, one day, he wakes up thinking he's not good enough to be with her. Wataru starts keeping a distance from her, much to Aika's surprise. Did his intentions slip by her because she was getting impatient?! This is the start of a romcom revolving around two people who just can't get their feelings across and both think their love is unrequited!

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on July 3. HIDIVE is also streaming the series with English subtitles and Japanese audio.

The anime is based on Okemaru 's Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha light novel series.

Source: HIDIVE





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.