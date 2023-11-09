News
The King of Fighters XV Game Adds DLC Character Hinako Shijo on November 14
posted on by Anita Tai
SNK revealed on Tuesday in a new trailer that Hinako Shijo will join The King of Fighters XV game as the final DLC character for season pass 2 on November 14. Akane Tamura voices the character.
The game's season 2 pass has seven DLC characters. Shingo Yabuki (voiced by Takehito Koyasu) launched on January 17, Kim Kaphwan (voiced by Kunihiro Kawamoto) launched on April 4, Sylvie Paula Paula (voiced by mio) launched on May 16, Goenitz (voiced by Susumu Akagi) launched as a free update on June 20, Najd (voiced by Ayaka Fukuhara) launched on August 8, and the new character Duo Lon (voiced by Keisuke Komoto) launched on September 12.
SNK released the The King of Fighters XV game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam, and the Epic Games Store in February 2022.
SNK delayed the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the development schedule. The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.
The game got an anime short by animator and director Masami Obari (Fatal Fury).