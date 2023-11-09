The King of Fighters XV Game Adds DLC Character Hinako Shijo on November 14

The King of Fighters XV launched February 2022

SNK revealed on Tuesday in a new trailer that Hinako Shijo will join The King of Fighters XV game as the final DLC character for season pass 2 on November 14. Akane Tamura voices the character.

Image via PR Times © SNK

The game's season 2 pass has seven DLC characters. Shingo Yabuki (voiced by Takehito Koyasu ) launched on January 17, Kim Kaphwan (voiced by Kunihiro Kawamoto ) launched on April 4, Sylvie Paula Paula (voiced by mio) launched on May 16, Goenitz (voiced by Susumu Akagi ) launched as a free update on June 20, Najd (voiced by Ayaka Fukuhara ) launched on August 8, and the new character Duo Lon (voiced by Keisuke Komoto) launched on September 12.

© SNK CORPORATION

SNK released the The King of Fighters XV game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store in February 2022.

SNK delayed the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the development schedule. The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

The game got an anime short by animator and director Masami Obari ( Fatal Fury ).