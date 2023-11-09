Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Iro Aida 's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ( Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun ) manga announced on Thursday that the anime is getting a second season. The account also revealed that the short television anime of Iro Aida 's After-School Hanako-kun ( Hōkago Shōnen Hanako-kun ) spinoff manga will get a four-episode sequel in fall 2024.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

The official website for theanime had announced last December that the anime project is "restarting."

The anime premiered in Japan in January 2020. The show had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.

Yen Press is releasing the manga, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

Aida launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2014. Square Enix shipped the manga's 20th compiled book volume on August 25. Yen Press released the 18th volume on July 18.

The After-School Hanako-kun anime premiered on TBS on October 12. Crunchyroll streamed the anime on the same day but at 2:00 p.m. ET — ahead of the Japanese premiere — in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

Aida launched the manga in pixiv Comic in February 2018, and ended it with the 25th chapter in October 2021. Square Enix published one compiled book volume for the manga in August 2019. Yen Press published the volume in English in April 2021.