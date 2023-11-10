News
Netflix Streams English-Subtitled Video Clip for Onmyōji Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix unveiled an English-subtitled clip from the first anime series adaptation of Baku Yumemakura's Onmyōji novels during the Geeked Week stream on Friday:
Netflix will stream the series worldwide starting on November 28.
The anime stars:
- Kenji Hamada as Imperial Prince Atsumi
- Yui Ishikawa as Tsuyuko
- Daisuke Namikawa as Abe Seimei
- Shintarō Asanuma as Minamoto Hiromasa
- Rina Satou as Ashiya Doman
- Daisuke Kishio as Kamo Yasunori
Soubi Yamamoto (Meganebu!, This Boy/Kono Danshi series) is directing the anime, and Natsu Hashimoto (Oshiete Hokusai!: The Animation) and Yuiko Katō (Agū: Tensai Ningyō) are writing the scripts. Marvy Jack is producing the anime. Ling Tosite Sigure is performing the anime's theme song.
Yumemakura first wrote the franchise as a series of short stories starting in 1986. He then wrote three full-length novels for the franchise, in 2000-2008. The book series also includes several picture books.
The stories take place in a fictional version of Japan's Heian period, and center on the real-life onmyōji Abe no Seimei.
The novels inspired the Onmyōji and Onmyoji II live-action films in 2001 and 2003. Reiko Okano drew a 13-volume manga adaptation of the series starting in 1994. The books have also inspired several live-action series in Japan.
Source: Netflix Geeked Week stream