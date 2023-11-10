Netflix Unveils English-Subtitled Trailer for Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho Series

Series debuts worldwide on December 14

Netflix unveiled an English-subtitled trailer on Friday during its Geeked Week stream for the live-action series based on Yoshihiro Togashi 's Yu Yu Hakusho manga:

The cast includes Takumi Kitamura , Jun Shison , Kanata Hongō , Shūhei Uesugi , Kenichi Takito, Goro Inagaki , and Go Ayano. Kitamura (live-action Tokyo Revengers , Let Me Eat Your Pancreas ) will portray the role of Yusuke Urameshi in the series.

The series will debut worldwide on December 14.

Sho Tsukikawa (live-action Let Me Eat Your Pancreas ) is directing the series, and Tatsurō Mishima is writing the script. Ryō Sakaguch (The Lord of the Rings, X-Men)i is the VFX supervisor.

The manga follows 14-year-old delinquent Yusuke Urameshi, who dies after saving a child in a car accident. The Spirit World is surprised by his death and offers him a chance to come back as a "spirit detective" who is tasked with defeating demons.

TOHO Studios and Netflix signed a multi-year contract to lease two of TOHO 's stage facilities in Tokyo starting in April 2021. Netflix 's first production there is the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series.

Togashi ( Hunter X Hunter ) published the original Yu Yu Hakusho manga from 1990 to 1994. Viz Media began publishing the manga in its English edition of Shonen Jump in 2002, and it also released all 19 volumes in print.

A television anime adaptation ran from 1992 to 1995, and spawned two films and two original video anime ( OVA ) releases. Funimation released the television series and OVAs on home video in North America. Media Blasters and later Funimation released the first film, and Central Park Media released the second film. The television series ran on Adult Swim and later Toonami .

A new OVA debuted at a screening event in October 2018, and later shipped with the fourth part of the anime's 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Box collection in the same month. The new anime adapted the "Two Shot" bonus chapter from the manga's seventh volume, as well as the manga's penultimate chapter "All or Nothing."

The manga inspired a stage play that ran in Japan from August to September 2019.

