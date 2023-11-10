×
News
Voice Actor Yousuke Naka Passes Away at 96

posted on by Egan Loo
Voice of Nobita's father in Doraemon, Ehrenberg in The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These

The agency Mausu Promotion announced on Friday that voice actor Yousuke Naka passed away on October 20. He was 93. His family held a private funeral service.

Naka was born in Chiba Prefecture on March 30, 1930. His roles in anime included Nobita's father in Doraemon, Ehrenberg in The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These, Mulligan in Sohryuden - Legend of the Dragon Kings, and the father in 21 Emon.

Source: Comic Natalie

