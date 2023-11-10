Whisper Me a Love Song Yuri Anime's 1st Full Promo Video Announces New Director, More Staff, April Delay

The staff for the television anime of Eku Takeshima 's Whisper Me a Love Song ( Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau ) manga debuted its first full promotional video on Friday. The video previews the SSGIRLS band's "Humming Love" song, and it also announces a new director, more staff members, and the anime's delay from January to April 2024.

Akira Mano ( Ghost Hunt ) is replacing Xin Ya Cai (episode director for Arte , assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) as the anime's director. Yokohama Animation Lab is now crediting with producing the animation with Cloud Hearts . (Previously, Cloud Hearts alone was credited with the animation production with "animation production supervision" by Yokohama Animation Lab .)

The newly announced staff members are:

©竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

The anime starsas Himari Kino andas Yori Asanagi.

Other cast members include:

) is overseeing the series scripts, and) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first volume:

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…

Takeshima launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019.



Source: Comic Natalie