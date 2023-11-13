Crunchyroll Streams Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film

Film begins streaming on Thursday

announced on Monday that it will begin streaming's film on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The film opened in Japan at #1 last November. It opened in North America on April 14. Crunchyroll screened the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S., and has earned over US$10 million. It ended its theatrical run in Japan in May, earning 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million) at the box office.

The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts, and is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.

Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$175,487,154.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO distributed the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



