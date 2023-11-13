Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Game Streams Gameplay Video

Video features game's exploration, battles, monsters, more

Square Enix started streaming on Friday a gameplay introduction video for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince ( Dragon Quest Monsters 3 ), the third main game in the Dragon Quest Monsters series. The video features some of the game's exploration, battles, and monsters.

The game will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 1.

© Square Enix

Square Enix

Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle. The hunt for high-ranked monsters takes Psaro through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of bubbling lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake. Along the way, Psaro meets the kind-hearted elf, Rose, who joins his adventure to seek out ever-stronger monsters.

describes the game:

Square Enix recently revealed the game's locations, which includes: Rosehill, the village where monsters and dwarves live together; Diabolic Hall, the monster stronghold; Zenithia, where the Zenith Dragon observes the world; and several other locations from the Dragon Quest IV game.

The game's characters includes: Randolfo the Tyrant, the uncompromising ruler of all Nadiria; Dolph the Destroyer, Nadiria's most vicious general; The Zenith Dragon, the all-seeing Dragon God; Healie, a boy in search of an old friend; Ludo, an elusive and enigmatic youth; Percival, army captain devoted to his king; General Chayne, trusted keeper of Diabolic Hall; Miriam, Psaro's sick mother; and the chosen heroes of Dragon Quest IV .

The first Dragon Quest Monsters game launched in Japan in 1998 and in English in 2000 under the title Dragon Warrior Monsters .

The latest two games in the franchise include Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland SP , which got a release for smartphones in 2018, and Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland Retro , which debuted for Switch and smartphones in 2019.

Source: Email correspondence