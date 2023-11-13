News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 30-November 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Star Ocean: The Second Story R Switch version debuts at #4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20
|108,449
|910,259
|2
|NSw
|Fashion Dreamer
|Marvelous
|November 2
|30,884
|30,884
|3
|NSw
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nintendo
|November 3
|29,584
|29,584
|4
|NSw
|Star Ocean: The Second Story R
|Square Enix
|November 2
|28,850
|28,850
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|15,933
|7,565,970
|6
|PS5
|Star Ocean: The Second Story R
|Square Enix
|November 2
|14,367
|14,367
|7
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|10,158
|940,696
|8
|NSw
|Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch
|Takara Tomy
|October 6
|7,974
|71,388
|9
|PS4
|Star Ocean: The Second Story R
|Square Enix
|November 2
|7,360
|7,360
|10
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20
|6,325
|96,182
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Nintendo
|November 18
|5,994
|5,994
|12
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,969
|5,530,992
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,748
|3,301,740
|14
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,434
|1,198,650
|15
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,799
|5,316,592
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,593
|5,172,824
|17
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,573
|1,326,568
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|3,354
|1,883,818
|19
|NSw
|Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
|Konami
|October 24
|3,269
|22,599
|20
|NSw
|Model Debut3 #Nicola
|FuRyu
|November 2
|3,165
|3,165
Source: Famitsu