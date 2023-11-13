×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 30-November 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Star Ocean: The Second Story R Switch version debuts at #4

Japan's Game Ranking: October 30-November 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20 108,449 910,259
2 NSw Fashion Dreamer Marvelous November 2 30,884 30,884
3 NSw WarioWare: Move It! Nintendo November 3 29,584 29,584
4 NSw Star Ocean: The Second Story R Square Enix November 2 28,850 28,850
5 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 15,933 7,565,970
6 PS5 Star Ocean: The Second Story R Square Enix November 2 14,367 14,367
7 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 10,158 940,696
8 NSw Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch Takara Tomy October 6 7,974 71,388
9 PS4 Star Ocean: The Second Story R Square Enix November 2 7,360 7,360
10 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20 6,325 96,182
11 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Nintendo November 18 5,994 5,994
12 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,969 5,530,992
13 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,748 3,301,740
14 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,434 1,198,650
15 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,799 5,316,592
16 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,593 5,172,824
17 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,573 1,326,568
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 3,354 1,883,818
19 NSw Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Konami October 24 3,269 22,599
20 NSw Model Debut3 #Nicola FuRyu November 2 3,165 3,165

Source: Famitsu

