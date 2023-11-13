Sand Land Manga Gets Anime Series on Disney+ in Spring 2024

Series features new story, unreleased clips from anime film, more

Disney+ Star Japan revealed on Tuesday that Akira Toriyama 's SAND LAND manga will get an anime series adaptation titled SAND LAND : THE SERIES , which will exclusively stream worldwide on Disney+ Star's "STAR Anime Series" programming in spring 2024. Disney+ also revealed the anime's key visual:

バード・スタジオ／集英社 ©SAND LAND製作委員会

The anime series will feature unreleased clips from the SAND LAND anime film, famous scenes from the original manga, and a new story created by Toriyama that continues from the film. The series will also feature returning cast and staff members from the film.

The returning cast members are:

Toshihisa Yokoshima (" Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin ," " Amanatsu ," " Cocolors ," Dragon Quest games' sequences) is returning to direct the anime series, with Hiroshi Koujina ( Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis , The Vampire Dies in No Time , Grenadier) serving again as the direction adviser. Hayashi Mori ( Cells at Work! Code Black , Drifting Home ) is writing the anime series' script, Yoshikazu Iwanami is again directing the sound, and Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass , Ajin ) is also composing the music for the series.

The Sand Land manga is a short series that Toriyama serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from May to August 2000. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in November 2000.

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama , the creator of Dragon Ball Z !

The manga's anime film adaptation opened in Japan on August 18. The film had its world premiere screening at this year's Comic-Con International San Diego on July 22, and will open in North America in 2024.

The manga is also inspiring an action role-playing game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Source: Press release