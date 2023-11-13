Sony Earns 200.1 Billion Yen as of 2nd Quarter of 2023 Financial Year

Company's game, music, pictures segments all earned more year-on-year

Image via Sony website © Sony

released its financial results for the second quarter of its financial year 2023 last Thursday. The results revealed that the company earned a net income of 200.1 billion yen (about US$1.31 billion) as of the second quarter 2023, a 29% loss year-on-year compared to the same quarter last year, when the company earned 281.7 billion yen (about US$1.85 million for current conversion).

The company's game and network services segment reported an operating income of 48.9 billion yen (about US$322 million) in the second quarter (July to September), a 16.2% increase compared to 42.1 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion).

The company's music segment reported an operating income of 81 billion yen (about US$533 million), a 2.9% increase compared to 78.7 billion yen (about US$518 million in current conversion).

The company's pictures segment reported an operating income of 29.4 billion yen (about US$193 million), a 6.5% increase compared to 27.6 billion yen (about US$181 million in current conversion).

The company's PlayStation 5 console has sold 40 million units as of July 16.

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020.

In addition to Crunchyroll , Sony owns the subsidiary anime production companies A-1 Pictures and CloverWorks through Aniplex .