Sony Earns 200.1 Billion Yen as of 2nd Quarter of 2023 Financial Year
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The company's game and network services segment reported an operating income of 48.9 billion yen (about US$322 million) in the second quarter (July to September), a 16.2% increase compared to 42.1 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion).
The company's music segment reported an operating income of 81 billion yen (about US$533 million), a 2.9% increase compared to 78.7 billion yen (about US$518 million in current conversion).
The company's pictures segment reported an operating income of 29.4 billion yen (about US$193 million), a 6.5% increase compared to 27.6 billion yen (about US$181 million in current conversion).
The company's PlayStation 5 console has sold 40 million units as of July 16.
Sony's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020.
In addition to Crunchyroll, Sony owns the subsidiary anime production companies A-1 Pictures and CloverWorks through Aniplex.
Source: Sony Q2 FY2023 financial results, Variety (Patrick Frater)