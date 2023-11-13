News
The Game Awards 2023 Reveals Nominees
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Game Awards announced its list of 2023 nominees on Monday. The nominees for Game of the Year include Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and CAPCOM's Resident Evil 4 remake. Other nominees are Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Alan Wake 2.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has also been nominated for Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best Action/Adventure. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was also nominated for Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Family, and Best Multiplayer. Resident Evil 4 was also nominated for Best Audio Design and Best Action/Adventure.
Other nominees from Japanese game franchises, or developed or published by Japanese companies or their overseas subsidiaries, include:
- Best Narrative: Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Art Direction: Hi-Fi Rush
- Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Score and Music: Hi-Fi Rush
- Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush
- Best Performance: Ben Starr - Clive in Final Fantasy XVI
- Innovation in Accessibility: Hi-Fi Rush
- Innovation in Accessibility: Street Fighter 6
- Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Mobile Game: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Best Mobile Game: Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Best Mobile Game: Monster Hunter Now
- Best VR / AR: Gran Turismo 7
- Best VR / AR: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Best Action Game: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Best Action Game: Hi-Fi Rush
- Best RPG: Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Fighting: Street FIghter 6
- Best Family: Pikmin 4
- Best Family: Sonic Superstars
- Best Sim / Strategy: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Best Sim / Strategy: Fire Emblem Engage
- Best Sim / Strategy: Pikmin 4
- Best Multiplayer: Street Fighter 6
- Best Adaptation: Castlevania: Nocturne
- Best Adaptation: Gran Turismo
- Best Adaptation: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Most Anticipated Game: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Most Anticipated Game: Tekken 8
- Best eSports Event: EVO 2023
The awards ceremony will be held on December 7 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Last year, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Elden Ring game won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 event. The game also won three other awards at the same event. Kirby and the Forgotten Land won Best Family Game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope won Best Sim/Strategy Game, Final Fantasy XIV earned both Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support, Splatoon 3 won Best Multiplayer, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the Most Anticipated Game, and Bayonetta 3 got the Best Action award.