The Game Awards 2023 Reveals Nominees

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , Super Mario Bros. Wonder , Resident Evil 4 nominated for Game of the Year

The Game Awards announced its list of 2023 nominees on Monday. The nominees for Game of the Year include Nintendo 's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder , and CAPCOM 's Resident Evil 4 remake. Other nominees are Baldur's Gate 3 , Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , and Alan Wake 2 .

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Resident Evil 4

Other nominees from Japanese game franchises, or developed or published by Japanese companies or their overseas subsidiaries, include:

Best Narrative: Final Fantasy XVI

Best Art Direction: Hi-Fi Rush

Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI

Best Score and Music: Hi-Fi Rush

Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush

Best Performance: Ben Starr - Clive in Final Fantasy XVI

Innovation in Accessibility: Hi-Fi Rush

Innovation in Accessibility: Street Fighter 6

Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Mobile Game: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Best Mobile Game: Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Best Mobile Game: Monster Hunter Now

Best VR / AR: Gran Turismo 7

Best VR / AR: Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Best Action Game: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Best Action Game: Hi-Fi Rush

Best RPG: Final Fantasy XVI

Best Fighting: Street FIghter 6

Best Family: Pikmin 4

Best Family: Sonic Superstars

Best Sim / Strategy: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Best Sim / Strategy: Fire Emblem Engage

Best Sim / Strategy: Pikmin 4

Best Multiplayer: Street Fighter 6

Best Adaptation: Castlevania: Nocturne

Best Adaptation: Gran Turismo

Best Adaptation: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Most Anticipated Game: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Most Anticipated Game: Tekken 8

Best eSports Event: EVO 2023

The awards ceremony will be held on December 7 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Last year, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Elden Ring game won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 event. The game also won three other awards at the same event. Kirby and the Forgotten Land won Best Family Game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope won Best Sim/Strategy Game, Final Fantasy XIV earned both Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support, Splatoon 3 won Best Multiplayer, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the Most Anticipated Game, and Bayonetta 3 got the Best Action award.