Avex Pictures Teases New Anime Project from BONES
posted on by Alex Mateo
Minami worked in production advancement/animation runner in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, and then as production manager/desk in such Sunrise anime as Aoki Ryūsei SPT Layzner, City Hunter, The Vision of Escaflowne, and Cowboy Bebop. He founded BONES alongside former Sunrise staff members Hiroshi Osaka and Toshihiro Kawamoto in 1998, whose first work included collaborating with Sunrise on Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. He has been the president and producer for BONES ever since, and is credited as producer or planning for many of their subsequent productions, including the studio's first original feature-length anime film Sword of the Stranger, as well as Fullmetal Alchemist, My Hero Academia, Eureka Seven, Space Dandy, Snow White with the Red Hair, and more.
i☆Ris consists of Saki Yamakita, Yū Serizawa, Himika Akaneya, Yūki Wakai, and Miyu Kubota. In addition to being musical performers, all members are also anime voice actresses. Azuki Shibuya left the group on March 31, 2021. The group has performed theme songs for such anime as Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live, Mushibugyō, Fantasista Stella, Hantsu x Trash, Twin Star Exorcists, Akiba's Trip: The Animation, PriPara, Idol Time PriPara, Magical Girl Site, Wise Man's Grandchild, and Magical Sempai.
Anime NYC 2023 will run from November 17-19. The event will continue to have the same space that it has used in the past few years at New York City's Javits Center.
Source: Press release