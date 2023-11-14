News
Pokémon Concierge Stop-Motion Animated Series' Japanese Trailer Reveals More Japanese Cast
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix streamed the Japanese trailer for Pokémon Concierge, a new stop-motion animated series for the Pokémon franchise, on Wednesday. The trailer reveals more of the Japanese voice cast for the series.
The Japanese cast includes:
- Non as Haru
- Ai Fairouz as Arisa
- Eita Okuno as Taira
- Yoshiko Takemura as Watanabe
The series will debut on Netflix on December 28. Mariya Takeuchi will perform the series' theme song "Have a Good Time Here." Karen Fukuhara voices the protagonist Haru in the series' English dub.
The stop-motion production company dwarf studios (Rilakkuma and Kaoru) is producing the series. Iku Ogawa is directing the show. Harumi Doki is writing the script. Tadahiro Uesugi is credited for concept art and character design.
Netflix describes the series:
This delightful stop-motion animation tells the story of a concierge named Haru, who works at a resort just for Pokémon, and the guests who come to visit.
Source: Netflix Japan's YouTube channel, Anime! Anime! (Kōtarō Nakase)