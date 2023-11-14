The Summer Hikaru Died Manga Gets Light Novel Adaptation

Image via Amazon © Mokumokuren, Yen Press

Kadokawa announced that Mokumokuren 's The Summer Hikaru Died ( Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu ) manga is receiving a light novel adaptation by Mio Nukaga . The novel ships on December 4.

Yen Press licensed the manga for English publication in September 2022.

Yen Press describes the manga:

Two boys lived in a village: Yoshiki and Hikaru. The two did everything together...until the day Hikaru was encompassed by a mysterious light. That was when everything changed—Hikaru most of all. Yoshiki still wishes from the bottom of his heart to always stay by his side...but is there even a Hikaru left to be with?

Mokumokuren launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in August 2021. Kadokawa shipped the third compiled book volume of the manga on June 2 and will ship the fourth volume on December 4. Yen Press shipped the second volume in English on October 17, and the third volume ships on April 16.

The manga was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")



Source: Kadokawa via Real Sound Book





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.