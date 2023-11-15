'Attack on Titan' Theme Song Artist SiM Announces N. American Tour

Ticket presales for Playdead World Tour Season 1 begin on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday the Japanese Alternative rock band SiM (Silence iz Mine) will embark on a North American Tour in in 2024 from April 19-May 24. The band will play 24 shows across the United States and Canada in their Playdead World Tour Season 1, with groups Fame on Fire and Within Destruction.

The band will perform at the following locations:

April 19 — Seattle, WA: The Neptune

April 20 — Portland, OR: Hawthorne Theatre

April 22 — San Francisco, CA: August Hall

April 23 — Los Angeles, CA: The Belasco

April 25 — San Diego, CA: House of Blues

April 26 — Phoenix, AZ: The Nile Theater

April 28 — Salt Lake City, UT: Soundwell

April 29 — Denver, CO: Summit

May 1 — Dallas, TX: Echo Music Lounge

May 3 — Lawerence, KS: Liberty Hall

May 4 — Minneapolis, MN: Fine Line Music Cafe

May 5 — Chicago, IL: Concord Music Hall

May 7 — Nashville, TN: Basement East

May 8 — Louisville, KY: Mercury Ballroom

May 10 — Charlotte, NC: The Underground

May 11 — Atlanta, GA: The Buckhead Theatre

May 12 — Daytona Beach, FL: Welcome to Rockville Festival

May 14 — Philadelphia, PA: Brooklyn Bowl

May 15 — Silver Spring, MD: The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 18 — Detroit, MI: St. Andrew's Hall

May 20 — Toronto, ON: Danforth Music Hall

May 21 — Montreal, QC: Theatre Beanfield

May 23 — New York, NY: Irving Plaza

May 24 — Boston, MA: Paradise Rock Club

Fans can buy tickets during the official Crunchyroll presale on Wednesday until Thursday. Public ticket sales begin Friday.

The band has performed theme songs for Kengan Ashura , Rage of Bahamut Genesis , and Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 , among others. ANN spoke with them about their inspiration for their opening theme "The Rumbling" for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 .