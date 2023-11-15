News
'Attack on Titan' Theme Song Artist SiM Announces North America Tour
posted on by Anita Tai
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday the Japanese Alternative rock band SiM (Silence iz Mine) will embark on a North American Tour in in 2024 from April 19-May 24. The band will play 24 shows across the United States and Canada in their Playdead World Tour Season 1, with groups Fame on Fire and Within Destruction.
The band will perform at the following locations:
- April 19 — Seattle, WA: The Neptune
- April 20 — Portland, OR: Hawthorne Theatre
- April 22 — San Francisco, CA: August Hall
- April 23 — Los Angeles, CA: The Belasco
- April 25 — San Diego, CA: House of Blues
- April 26 — Phoenix, AZ: The Nile Theater
- April 28 — Salt Lake City, UT: Soundwell
- April 29 — Denver, CO: Summit
- May 1 — Dallas, TX: Echo Music Lounge
- May 3 — Lawerence, KS: Liberty Hall
- May 4 — Minneapolis, MN: Fine Line Music Cafe
- May 5 — Chicago, IL: Concord Music Hall
- May 7 — Nashville, TN: Basement East
- May 8 — Louisville, KY: Mercury Ballroom
- May 10 — Charlotte, NC: The Underground
- May 11 — Atlanta, GA: The Buckhead Theatre
- May 12 — Daytona Beach, FL: Welcome to Rockville Festival
- May 14 — Philadelphia, PA: Brooklyn Bowl
- May 15 — Silver Spring, MD: The Fillmore Silver Spring
- May 18 — Detroit, MI: St. Andrew's Hall
- May 20 — Toronto, ON: Danforth Music Hall
- May 21 — Montreal, QC: Theatre Beanfield
- May 23 — New York, NY: Irving Plaza
- May 24 — Boston, MA: Paradise Rock Club
Fans can buy tickets during the official Crunchyroll presale on Wednesday until Thursday. Public ticket sales begin Friday.
The band has performed theme songs for Kengan Ashura, Rage of Bahamut Genesis, and Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2, among others. ANN spoke with them about their inspiration for their opening theme "The Rumbling" for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2.
Source: Crunchyroll (Nicholas Friedman)