Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Shadows of Kyoto Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
1st volume ships in English on August 8
Titan Manga announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Yumeya's Shadows of Kyoto (Ura Kyoto) manga, and it will release the manga's first volume on August 8, 2024. The company shared the cover and preview pages in English:
The company describes the story:
Kiyomizu-dera, Kifune Shrine, and Adashino Nengbutsu-ji —to most these places are merely tourist hotspots in the busy city of Kyoto... but each is hiding a dark history, tales of ghosts and bloodshed! In this volume come and hear the true stories of these haunted places, and the creatures that lurk just out of sight...
Yumeya debuted the manga on the Comic Tatan website in August 2020 and ended it that November. The single compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2020.
