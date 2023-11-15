Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Shadows of Kyoto Manga

A beautiful film from top to bottom, Komada shows how embracing what you can't control can lead to a fulfilling life.

― When it comes down to it, this film is the story of two people: Kotaro and Rui. At first look, they appear to be total opposites. Kotaro starts the film horribly immature. He's only interested in doing the bare minimum—less if he can talk his way out of it. He has no drive or motiva...