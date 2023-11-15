×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Shadows of Kyoto Manga

posted on by Alex Mateo
1st volume ships in English on August 8

Titan Manga announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Yumeya's Shadows of Kyoto (Ura Kyoto) manga, and it will release the manga's first volume on August 8, 2024. The company shared the cover and preview pages in English:

shadowsofkyoto1_cover
Image courtesy of Titan Manga

The company describes the story:

Kiyomizu-dera, Kifune Shrine, and Adashino Nengbutsu-ji —to most these places are merely tourist hotspots in the busy city of Kyoto... but each is hiding a dark history, tales of ghosts and bloodshed! In this volume come and hear the true stories of these haunted places, and the creatures that lurk just out of sight...

Yumeya debuted the manga on the Comic Tatan website in August 2020 and ended it that November. The single compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2020.

Source: Email correspondence

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives