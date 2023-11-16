1st Haikyu!! Final Film Streams New Video, Starts Countdown Until Premiere

Film starts 3-month countdown until its February 16 opening day

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ( Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, posted a new 30-second video on Thursday, marking the start of the three-month countdown, until the film's opening on February 16.

©古舘春一／集英社・「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会・MBS

Haikyu!!

The film will premiere in Japan on February 16.(first, thirdtelevision anime) is both directing and writing the script for the film.

The anime's staff had announced the two films in August 2022. The first film will depict the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High. The staff also revealed the film's logo.

Haruichi Furudate launched the original Haikyu!! manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The second half premiered in October 2020.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime. A new stage play ran from August 19-27.