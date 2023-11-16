Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Game's Video Highlights Monsters

Game launches on Switch on December 1

Square Enix began streaming a new video on Wednesday for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince ( Dragon Quest Monsters 3 ), the third main game in the Dragon Quest Monsters series. The video highlights the game's monsters.

The game will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 1.

© Square Enix

Square Enix

Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle. The hunt for high-ranked monsters takes Psaro through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of bubbling lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake. Along the way, Psaro meets the kind-hearted elf, Rose, who joins his adventure to seek out ever-stronger monsters.

describes the game:

Square Enix recently revealed the game's locations, which includes: Rosehill, the village where monsters and dwarves live together; Diabolic Hall, the monster stronghold; Zenithia, where the Zenith Dragon observes the world; and several other locations from the Dragon Quest IV game.

The game's characters includes: Randolfo the Tyrant, the uncompromising ruler of all Nadiria; Dolph the Destroyer, Nadiria's most vicious general; The Zenith Dragon, the all-seeing Dragon God; Healie, a boy in search of an old friend; Ludo, an elusive and enigmatic youth; Percival, army captain devoted to his king; General Chayne, trusted keeper of Diabolic Hall; Miriam, Psaro's sick mother; and the chosen heroes of Dragon Quest IV .

The first Dragon Quest Monsters game launched in Japan in 1998 and in English in 2000 under the title Dragon Warrior Monsters .

The latest two games in the franchise include Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland SP , which got a release for smartphones in 2018, and Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland Retro , which debuted for Switch and smartphones in 2019.

Source: Email correspondence