Macross: Shooting Insight Game Delayed Again to March 14

Game was previously slated for late 2023, then January 25

Macross : Shooting Insight

The official Twitter account for's game announced on Thursday that the game has been delayed once again to March 14 to improve its product quality.

The game was first slated for release by the end of this year. On August 18, the game was delayed to January 25.

The game will launch globally simultaneously for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

Bushiroad Games described the game as a "new type of scrolling shoot 'em up." Bushiroad Games is Bushiroad 's new game label, which also integrates the Bushimo mobile games division. Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab , the parent company of Frontwing , in March 2021.