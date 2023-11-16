One Piece Film Red Surpasses Princess Mononoke as #7 All-Time Film in Japan

Film ranks as #4 highest-earning anime film in Japan

Image via One Piece Film Red website © Eiichiro Oda/2022 One Piece production committee

One Piece Film Red earned 20,265,362,790 yen (about US$133 million) in Japan between its August 6, 2022 opening and this past Sunday. After tying Princess Mononoke as the #7 highest-earning film of all time in Japan (unadjusted for inflation) and the #4 highest-earning anime film in Japan last week, One Piece Film Red has now formally surpassed the former.

The encore screening run ranked at #1 in its first weekend, and sold 122,000 tickets to earn 159,197,710 yen (about US$1.06 million) in its first three days.

The movie has become the franchise's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

The film previously surpassed Howl's Moving Castle as the #5 highest-earning anime film in Japan. Moreover, the film has earned the equivalent of 31.9 billion yen (about US$246.5 million) worldwide, thus surpassing Howl's Moving Castle as the #4 highest-earning anime film globally.

The film topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

Source: Kōgyō Tsūshin