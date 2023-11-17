Comikey Announces 2 New Partnerships, More Manga Licenses

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2023 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Comikey announced its partnership with Digital Entertainment ( DMM ) and Funguild , along with their initial series releases, during its panel at Anime NYC on Friday. Comikey also revealed its new manga licenses.

Digital Entertainment ( DMM ) releases:

© 2023/ITSUKA HAZUKI/CLLENN

Mr. (Former) Yakuza is in Over His Head with Me, and I Can't Escape Him.

Title:Author: Itsuka HazukiSummary: The flirt who hits on her even during work is... a former yakuza!?

Azusa is a doctor working as an occupational physician who takes her job seriously. Itsuki Sakuma, a handsome but suspicious guy who constantly annoys her during his evaluations! He's frivolous, aggressive, and mysterious... But then, he was the only one who noticed Azusa being terrified of her ex-fiance, who now stalks her. He said, "I'll protect you. I don't want you to be alone." He suddenly started looking so serious! She tries to discipline herself by telling herself to not get spoiled, but as he shows his gentlemen like personality, she can't help relying on him.... And that's when she saw the vivid traditional tattoos on him, and...!? He's a (former) yakuza who never let his prey escape from him, and now he goes all out for the love of his life. Let the show begin☆



© 2023/LALA/CLLENN

I'm a (Fake) Saint Who Was Summoned to Another World, But Apparently I'm Fated to Die If I Don't Marry the Prince

Title:Author: LalaSummary: One moment, she was about to be hit by a truck, but then next...

"I'll return you to your world if you marry the prince." That was the shocking proposal of the self-proclaimed god! I won't really get a bad ending if I refuse, will I!? Office worker Sara was involved in a traffic accident, or so she thought. One moment, she was about to be hit by a truck, but that next... she found herself transported to an unfamiliar, grand castle, falling right on top of Prince Ars! When a soldier recognized her as "Sara," the saint who saved the kingdom five years earlier, everyone suddenly started treating her as some divine being!! After questioning her reality, a voice came to her and said, "Capture the heart of the prince, who longs for the saint, and marry him!" The voice then threatened her denying her return to her own world should she fail... Her only weapon in this challenge is her face that apparently looks just like that of the saint's! And so began her zealous attempt to steal the prince's heart!



© 2023/iwo/CLLENN

Poisoner Home

Title:Author: iwoSummary: What is the true nature of Dr. Kusanagi's research? And is Chono already trapped in a deadly web of terror?

Tateyuki Chono is devastated when his apartment and extensive collection of insect specimens burns to the ground one evening. But his luck turns around when a chance leads him to meet famed entomologist Izumo Kusanagi. Chono is floored by the kind hospitality of Kusanagi and his beautiful daughter Toko. However, the warm atmosphere of the estate belies a sinister secret. What is the true nature of Dr. Kusanagi's research? And is Chono already trapped in a deadly web of terror?



Comikey will release the following titles under Funguild 's vertical-scrolling full-color manga label JAMTOON:

DRAMAtical Murder by Sotaka Akitsu

by Sotaka Akitsu Shigansha Game -Shinitai Yatsu wa, Ikinokore- ( A Game for the Dead ) by Roy Kagino

( ) by Roy Kagino Seinaru Fukushū -Ikinokori Hime wa Kenshi to Naru- (Holy Revenge: The Surviving Princess Becomes a Swordsman)

Comikey will also release the following manga titles on its website soon:

All manga titles listed above are also available on Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service.

Comikey will also release Astrological Story and Immoral .

Comikey also revealed the Studio Moon 6 project, which is a partnership between Link-U Inc. and D&C MEDIA Inc. to create new and original titles. The project will adapt new webtoons from popular light novels from Korea and Japan. The project aims to exclusively distribute over 12 new webtoons by mid-2024. Comikey will simultaneously publish the titles outside Korea and Japan in multiple languages.

Source: Email correspondence