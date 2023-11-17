News
Mamakari's Plus-Sized Misadventures in Love Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Romantic comedy manga launched in 2019
The Tokyo MX channel announced on Friday that mamakari's Plus-sized Misadventures in Love! (Debu to Love to Ayamachi to!) manga is inspiring a television anime series. The channel revealed a character design visual and a celebration image from mamakari.
NTT Solmare publishes the manga in English through its MangaPlaza service, and it describes the manga:
"This is the punishment for a fat, ugly girl like me falling in love with someone as beautiful as you..." Yumeko had a mountain of complexes about herself. Then, a terrible accident befalls her. Though somehow saved from the brink of death, Yumeko wakes up a completely different person. "This is...me...?! I'm SO cute!!" Those around her can't hide their surprise and wonderment at this 180°change... But, Yumeko's new hyper-positive attitude starts to change her surroundings, too. Worries and complexes can affect anyone, and Yumeko will chop right through those of her various supporting characters!! In love, work, friendship... And an attempted murder case?! This frenzied romantic comedy will leave you bubbling with energy!
mamakari launched the manga in 2019, and NTT Solmare published the manga's seventh compiled book volume digitally on February 3. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in November 2022.
