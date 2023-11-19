Kōji Miura's Blue Box Manga Gets TV Anime Adaptation

© Kōji Miura, Shueisha

Blue Box

This year's 51st issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's) manga will get a television anime adaptation.

The anime stars Shōya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, and Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano. The anime will also have a stage event at the Jump Festa '24 event on December 16, featuring the main cast.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on December 4. Viz Media published the manga's seventh volume physically on November 7, and will publish the eighth volume on January 2.