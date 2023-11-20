10 Publishers Launch Manga Contest with 2 Million Yen Grand Prize

The Mangano app announced on Wednesday "The Mangano Grand Prize," a new manga contest that gives contestants the chance to be scouted by 10 manga publishers: Shinchosha , Mag Garden , Kadokawa , Kodansha , Square Enix , Shogakukan , Shueisha , Coamix , Hakusensha , and Akita Publishing . Editors from the same 10 companies are jointly judging the entries.

The top prize is 2 million yen (about US$13,200), the runner-up prize is 500,000 yen (about US$3,300), the prize for honorable mention is 100,000 yen (about US$660), and the finalist prize is 30,000 yen (about $200).

Entrants can submit entries using the app until February 15 at 11:59 p.m. JST (9:59 a.m. EST). Results will be announced on the Mangano site in the summer.

The Mangano app is a joint production between Shueisha 's Shōnen Jump+ manga application and Hatena. Users can submit original manga on the site and read other users' manga submissions. Only positive comments are allowed on the site as well.

World Maker, the storyboarding app service for Shueisha 's Shōnen Jump+ imprint, also launched an anime-making contest on November 1, where the winning entry will be turned into a short anime film.

Sources: Mangano Grand Prize website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web