Fujihiko Hosono Draws 'Succubus no Tsuma' 1-Shot Manga

1-shot manga about chaste wife's secret publishes on December 5

This year's 23rd issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Monday that Fujihiko Hosono will publish a 36-page one-shot manga titled "Succubus no Tsuma" (The Succubus' Wife) in the magazine's 24th issue on December 5.

Image via Big Comic Original's website © Shogakukan Inc. 2023

The story centers on a chaste married woman who has been hiding a "daytime secret" to her husband and two children for two years.

© Go Nagai, Fujihiko Hosono, Kodansha

Devilman

Devilman

Kodansha

Hosono recently ended theSidestory -Human Chronicles-) spinoff manga (image right), based on'sseries, on June 20. The manga launched in'son January 23 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of theseries.published one compiled book volume of the manga on August 18.

Hosono launched the 1978-nen no Manga Mushi (The Manga Insects of 1978) autobiographical manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine in April 2021. The manga ended in the magazine's October 2022 issue, and Shogakukan published the manga's one compiled book volume in December 2022.

Hosono also launched a two-part mini-series manga titled Hakuboku (Black and White) in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in December 2020.

Hosono ended his Buddy Dog manga in October 2020. Hosono launched the manga in Big Comic in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume in December 2020.

Hosono serialized the original Sasuga no Sarutobi manga from 1980 to 1984 in Shogakukan 's Zōkan Shonen Sunday magazine. Shogakukan published the seventh and final compiled volume in July 1984. The series inspired a 69-episode television anime beginning in 1982. Hosono ( Crusher Joe ) launched the Sasuga no Sarutobi G manga in Monthly Hero's in June 2017. The manga ended in September 2019.