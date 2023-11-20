Kinnikuman Manga to Return From Hiatus

Manga entered hiatus on October 15

Image via Amazon Japan © Yudetamago, Shueisha

Manga creator duo Yudetamago revealed on Monday their Kinnikuman manga will return from hiatus in the 50th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Playboy magazine on November 27.

The manga went on hiatus in October due to the knee surgery of one of its members, Takashi Shimada . A manga mini-series adaptation of the 22nd story in the online text story serialization Deep of Muscle!! Kinnikuman Real Novels ran in the main manga's place during its hiatus.

The manga creator duo known as Yudetamago resumed their original Kinnikuman wrestling comedy manga as a free web manga in 2011. The creators went back to their first 1979 Kinnikuman storyline and continued where they last left the story in 1987. The original manga has inspired various television anime series and films. Yudetamago previously published a Kinnikuman one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2015, and then published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump for the first time in 11 years in June 2019. The manga's 83rd compiled book volume shipped in Japan on September 23.

Toy figures of Kinnikuman were imported into the United States under the "M.U.S.C.L.E" brand name in the 1980s. Viz Media then released Takashi Shimada and Yoshinori Nakai 's Kinnikuman Nisei - Second Generations manga sequel in North America as Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy , and 4Kids Entertainment broadcast the anime adaptation on television.



Source: Weekly Playboy News via Game Yoridori SubCul Midori Park