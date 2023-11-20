One Piece Film Red Surpasses Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as #6 All-Time Film in Japan

Film's encore screening in Japan ended on Sunday

©Eiichiro Oda/2022 One Piece production committee

One Piece Film Red

has earned a total of 20.33 billion yen (about US$137 million) in Japan between its August 6, 2022 opening and its last day of encore screenings on Sunday. It has surpassed, and is now the #6 highest-earning film of all time in Japan (unadjusted for inflation), and is still the #4 highest-earning anime film in Japan. The film earned a total of about 620 million yen (about US$4.18 million) from encore screenings that started in October 20.has sold a total of 14.74 million tickets.

The encore screening run ranked at #1 in its first weekend, and sold 122,000 tickets to earn 159,197,710 yen (about US$1.06 million) in its first three days.

The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

The film previously surpassed Howl's Moving Castle as the #5 highest-earning anime film in Japan. Moreover, the film has earned the equivalent of 31.9 billion yen (about US$246.5 million) worldwide, thus surpassing Howl's Moving Castle as the #4 highest-earning anime film globally.

The film first tied with Princess Mononoke as the #7 highest-earning film and #4 highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan, and finally surpassed the film in rankings last week.

The film topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin