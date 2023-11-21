'Hari Maware! Koinu' Short Anime Reveals meiyo as Theme Song Artist, Voice of Original Character

The official website for the television anime shorts of Uka Uka 's Hari Maware! Koinu ( Stick It On Around! Koinu ) manga revealed on Tuesday that artist meiyo will perform the anime's theme song. He will also voice meiyoinu (literally, " meiyo dog"), an original character designed after him.

© うかうか（秋田書店）／貼りまわれ製作委員会

The series of four-minute shorts will premiere in January.

Ai Ikegaya ( Koroshiya-san ) is directing the anime at OperaHouse . Pierrot is in charge of production.

Uka Uka launched the manga on Souffle, the manga website run by the editors of Akita Shoten 's Elegance Eve magazine, in 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021, and the fourth volume on September 14.

Sources: Koinu anime's website, Comic Natalie