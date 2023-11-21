Metallic Rouge Anime Streams Special Music Clip

The official Twitter account for the Metallic Rouge original television anime posted a special music clip titled "Crimson Lightning" on Tuesday.

The anime's music composer Taisei Iwasaki composed the music and wrote the lyrics for "Crimson Lightning," 10GAUGE produced the music clip, and BONES was in charge of the animation.

The anime will premiere on'sBlock in January.will stream the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

Yume Miyamoto stars in the series as the android girl Rouge Redmaster, and Tomoyo Kurosawa co-stars as her partner Naomi Orthmann.

Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday ) is directing the anime at BONES . Yutaka Izubuchi ( Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199 , RahXephon ) is handling the series scripts and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto ( Cowboy Bebop ) is designing the characters. Iwasaki ( BELLE ) is composing the music alongside Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei .

Additional staff includes:

The "tech noir" anime takes place in a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder Immortal Nine, nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.