Metallic Rouge Anime Streams Special Music Clip
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account for the Metallic Rouge original television anime posted a special music clip titled "Crimson Lightning" on Tuesday.
The anime's music composer Taisei Iwasaki composed the music and wrote the lyrics for "Crimson Lightning," 10GAUGE produced the music clip, and BONES was in charge of the animation.The anime will premiere on Fuji TV's +Ultra Block in January. Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.
Yume Miyamoto stars in the series as the android girl Rouge Redmaster, and Tomoyo Kurosawa co-stars as her partner Naomi Orthmann.
Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) is directing the anime at BONES. Yutaka Izubuchi (Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199, RahXephon) is handling the series scripts and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto (Macross Delta) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop) is designing the characters. Iwasaki (BELLE) is composing the music alongside Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei.
Additional staff includes:
- Special Effects Director: Yasushi Muraki
- Gladiator Design: Takayuki Takeya, Tamotsu Shinohara
- Mechanical Design: Tomoyuki Hirao
- Product Design: Kazutaka Miyatake
- Set Design: Shingo Takeba, Yasushi Ishizu
- Costume Design Cooperation: Akihiro Yamada
- Art Director: Takuya Ebisawa
- Color Design: Hiroko Umezaki
- Director of Photography: Masataka Ikegami
- 3DCG Supervisor: Yoshikazu Kon
- 3DCG Director: Daiki Uchida
- Setting Investigation: Mitsuyasu Sakai
- Culture Investigation: Katsuie Shibata
- Sound Director: Haru Yamada
The "tech noir" anime takes place in a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder Immortal Nine, nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.
