Drawn & Quarterly Licenses Sanpei Shirato's The Legend of Kamuy Manga for 1st English Release
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The manga's story follows Kamuy, a rogue ninja who tries to free himself from the iron fist of his own clan and that of society as a whole in feudal Japan.
Shirato published the Kamui Den manga from 1964 to 1971 as a launch title in Shogakukan's Monthly Manga Garo magazine. Shirato played a major role in the formation of the avant-garde magazine.
Shirato then published the Kamui Gaiden spinoff manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1965 to 1967, and continued the manga later in 1982-1987. Viz Media released the Kamui Gaiden spinoff in English under the title The Legend of Kamui. The spinoff inspired the 1969 Ninpu Kamui Gaiden television anime as well as a 2009 live-action film.
Shirato's brother Tetsuji Okamoto drew the Kamui Den Da Ni-bu manga, which serves as the second part of the original Kamui Den manga. Kamui Den Da Ni-bu ran from 1988 to 2000 and had 22 volumes. Shirato and Okamoto worked on this manga together. Okamoto also drew the Kamui Gaiden: Saikai manga, which launched in 2009 and ran for three chapters. Shirato handled the composition for the manga.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)