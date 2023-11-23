Case Closed: The Scarlet Bullet Film Debuts Digitally with English Dub, Sub

TMS Entertainment announced on Monday that it is digitally releasing the Case Closed : The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ) movie with an English dub and English subtitles. The film is available now for digital rental and purchase on the iTunes , Prime Video, and Google Play services.

To celebrate the release, the company will hold a special screening of Case Closed: The Fist of Blue Sapphire at the Anime Frontier convention in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9.

TMS Entertainment held screenings of the Case Closed : The Scarlet Bullet movie with the English dub and English subtitles at Anime NYC on November 18 and November 19, respectively.

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment

The prestigious international sporting event, World Sports Games (WSG), held every four years, is going to be hosted in Tokyo. The media are also focusing their attention on the Hyper Linear train that can reach 1,000 km/h and launch of its service on the opening day of the WSG. However multiple incidents occur in which top executives of WSG's sponsor companies are kidnapped but then are immediately released. No one seems to know who might be behind these incidents, but similar occurrences were observed during the WSG inauguration in U.S. 15 years ago. When Conan learns of Alan McKenzie, former chief of FBI and now the head of WSG committee, is to get on the first run of the bullet train, he and Shuichi Akai make their move. Meanwhile, Akai's sister Masumi Sera and his mother Mary are also in pursuit of the same case and have boarded the train. To make matters even more curious, Akai's younger brother and professional Shogi player Shukichi Haneda too happens to be visiting Nagoya, where the train is scheduled to begin its run…!

The company describes the film:

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet anime film opened in Japan in April 2021 after a one-year COVID-19 delay. TMS Entertainment screened the world premiere of the film's English dub at Anime NYC in November 2021. The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan.

The movie inspired a manga adaptation.

The 27th film in the Detective Conan franchise is currently scheduled for a 2024 release.

Source: Press release