My Next Life as a Villainess -Pirates of the Disturbance- Game Previews Gameplay in New Trailer

Visual novel launches on Switch in N. America, Europe on Tuesday

Idea Factory International stramed a new gameplay video for its upcoming My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! -Pirates of the Disturbance- game on Monday. The video previews the game's common route. The game comes out physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on November 28.

The game also has a Limited Edition exclusively on the company's store website, which includes a hardcover art book, an audio drama and official soundtrack, an exclusive trading card, a steel game box, and a collector's box.

2023 S,I/HF ©2023 IF ©2023 IFI

Catarina Claes is a young woman born into a family of nobility who has a memory of her past life as a high school student. She was reincarnated as a Villainess in an otome game called Fortune Lover​. Exile or death were all that awaited her in this new world. However, she managed to evade these ends, and somehow made it through the year to spring break. As fate would have it, both Catarina and her adopted brother, Keith, were to board a state-of-the-art luxury liner called the Vinculum on its maiden voyage during their time away from the Academy. Once aboard the ship, she realized her friends were also in attendance on what was meant to be a luxurious journey at sea. The tides changed quickly when they were attacked by pirates who took over the Vinculum and held all of its passengers hostage. This turn of events all seemed familiar to Catarina, and she begins to recall this was the storyline to a Fortune Lover fanbook. Could this mean she's living in a resurrection of a canned doom ending?!​ Will Catarina and her friends be able to return to Sorcier safely? The curtain rises for a new twist in this ​doom-flag-evading romantic comedy!

The game launched in Japan for Switch in December 2022.