GENDA Acquires Majority Stake in Film Producer, Distributor GAGA Corporation

GAGA Corporation

Japanese entertainment company GENDA (Global Entertainment Network for Dreams and Aspirations) announced on Monday that it has decided to acquire a 78.05% controlling stake of Japanese film distributor and producer. GENDA is acquiring the stake from's parent company T.Y. Limited, with T.Y. Limited CEOretaining a 21.95% stake.

GAGA Communications was founded in 1986, and primarily distributes smaller and indie titles in Japan, including Western films and anime films. T.Y. Limited acquired a majority stake in the company in July 2009, and the company changed its name to GAGA Corporation in September of the same year. The company has produced and distributed such anime titles as Tenchi Forever!: The Movie , Tenchi the Movie - Tenchi Muyo in Love , Voltage Fighter Gowcaizer , Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry , Konohana Kitan , Okko's Inn , Flip Flappers , and Break of Dawn . It has also distributed such live-action films as Battle Royale , Zeiram , and Initial D . Most recently, it has released P.A. Works ' original anime film Komada - A Whisky Family , and is slated to distribute Polygon Pictures and Goro Taniguchi 's upcoming Bloody Escape -Jigoku no Tōsōgeki- CG anime film, as well as the upcoming two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano 's Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction manga.

GENDA (Global Entertainment Network for Dreams and Aspirations) purchased 85.1% of the shares of Sega Entertainment, Sega 's arcade business division, in December 2020, and renamed the company GENDA Sega Entertainment. Sega Entertainment's percentage of voting rights became 14.9% following the share transfer. In January 2022, GENDA acquired the other 14.9% of shares of arcade and amusement center company GENDA Sega Entertainment, and renamed the company GENDA GiGO Entertainment. GENDA has renamed all 196 Sega arcade centers across Japan as GiGO (which stands for "Get into the Gaming Oasis"). GENDA GiGO Entertainment opened its first overseas GiGO arcade venue in Taichung, Taiwan on January 17.

