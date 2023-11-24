News
Pokémon Horizons Anime's 2nd Arc Adds 3-Part Short Anime About Terapagos
posted on by Egan Loo
The anime Pokémon Horizons: The Series will air a three-part short anime about the Pokémon Terapagos for the next three weeks. A Terapagos no Kirakira Tanken-ki (The Brilliance of Terapagos: An Expedition Log) short will run after the main Pokémon: Horizons episode's ending credits every week from December 1 to December 15.
The main anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode on October 27. The staff streamed a special video to cover the story thus far:
Saori Den (Mirage Queen Prefers Circus) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu (Pokémon Sun & Moon, Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master) is serving as creative director. Dai Sato (Eureka Seven, Wolf's Rain, Samurai Champloo, Cowboy Bebop) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.
The anime premiered in Japan on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST (4:55 a.m. EDT)
The anime's English dub is "coming soon."
