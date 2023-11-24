Shogakukan Acquires Tokyo Otaku Mode as Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Image via Tokyo Otaku Mode's Facebook page © Tokyo Otaku Mode

Shogakukan announced on Tuesday that the company has acquired all outstanding shares of Tokyo Otaku Mode and made the company a wholly owned subsidiary. Nobuhiro Aiga, Representative Director and President of Shogakukan , will serve as chairperson of the Board of Directors of Tokyo Otaku Mode . Another Shogakukan executive is being appointed to the board, and an auditor from Shogakukan will join the subsidiary.

Naomitsu Kodaka, Tokyo Otaku Mode 's co-founder who is its current president and representative director, and Vice President and Director Hajime Ataka will continue to serve in their roles.

Financial details of the deal, including stock acquisition price, was not disclosed as both companies are private companies.

The press release emphasized the strength of Tokyo Otaku Mode 's overseas network and distribution capabilities, and cited an aim to expand Shogakukan 's presence overseas.

Tomohide Kamei created Tokyo Otaku Mode 's Facebook page in March 2011, and officially established the company in April 2012 alongside Kodaka. The company offers otaku goods, such as goods from anime, manga, and games, as well as overseas promotion for events.

The company recently collaborated on an anime production of the CryptoNinja NFT Project, which aired in October under the name Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya .