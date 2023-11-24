Takako Shimura's Awajima Hyakkei Manga Resumes on November 27, Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga about girls in opera music school debuted in July 2011

© Takako Shimura, Ohta Publishing

announced on Twitter on November 17 that'smanga will resume serialization on November 27. Shimura also announced the manga's return on her Twitter account, and revealed that the manga will end in three chapters.

The manga's previous chapter published in August 2022. The manga also went on hiatus in 2019, and resumed after three years, with a monthly serialization in January 2022.

Shimura launched the manga in Ohta Publishing 's PocoPoco online magazine in July 2011. The manga's fourth compiled book volume released in August 2022.

The coming-of-age omnibus series follows the girls at an opera music school; each chapter centers around a different girl.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Sweet Blue Flowers manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero anime, Battery the Animation , and Overtake! racing anime. She drew a short-run manga adaptation for the Battery novels. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers . Seven Seas is releasing Shimura's Even Though We're Adults ( Otona ni Nattemo ) manga digitally and in print.

Shimura launched the Love Buzz manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Bessatsu Kingdom magazine from 2002 to 2004, when the magazine ceased publication. The manga then transferred to Young King Ours , where it ran until 2005. Shonengahosha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Shimura's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in October 2020.