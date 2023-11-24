Yū Hokuō's Mitsudomoe Seitokaichos Manga Ends in December

Comedy manga launched in December 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Yū Hokuō, Square Enix

The December issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine announced on Wednesday that Yū Hokuō 's Mitsudomoe Seitokaichos manga will end in the next issue on December 21.

The comedy manga's story revolves around three high school students who were all elected as student council president after getting equal number of votes during the election. A student named Nao Shirahoshi, who just transferred in their school, now holds the final vote that will declare one student council president. The three candidates go to great lengths to show their appeal to Nao and get her deciding vote.

Hokuō launched the manga in December 2022. Square Enix shipped volume 1 on July 22.

Hokuō published the eight-volume Takahashi-san is Listening ( Takahashi-san ga Kiite Iru ) manga in Gangan Joker from 2013 to 2017. Crunchyroll began publishing the manga in English in 2015.

Hokuō launched the Yūsha Meitantei (Hero Great Detective) manga in Gangan Joker in January 2020, and ended the series in February 2022. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in July 2020. The manga's fourth and final volume shipped in March 2022.

