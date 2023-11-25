Hamachi Yamada Draws 'Yoru no Kemono' 1-Shot Manga

1-shot manga about "beast" targeting scarred humans published on Tuesday

This year's 23rd issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine published Hamachi Yamada 's new one-shot manga titled "Yoru no Kemono" (Beast of the Night) on Tuesday. Yamada also announced the new one-shot manga on her Twitter account.

The one-shot manga tells the story of a "beast" that peeks from the darkness and targets humans who are hurt and scarred by living.

Yamada launched her Crescent Moon Marching ( Mikazuki March ) manga in Manga Action in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in Japan in January 2022. Azuki licensed the manga and publishes the manga in English digitally.