News
Hamachi Yamada Draws 'Yoru no Kemono' 1-Shot Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
This year's 23rd issue of Futabasha's Manga Action magazine published Hamachi Yamada's new one-shot manga titled "Yoru no Kemono" (Beast of the Night) on Tuesday. Yamada also announced the new one-shot manga on her Twitter account.
本日発売の漫画アクションに読み切り— 山田はまち (@10yamaguchi1010) November 20, 2023
「夜のケモノ」載っております！
生きるのが嫌になっちゃた女の子と虎の様に荒々しい大人の逃避行
命の尊さを全力で描きました
よろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/IkWnbgT5Ky
The one-shot manga tells the story of a "beast" that peeks from the darkness and targets humans who are hurt and scarred by living.
Yamada launched her Crescent Moon Marching (Mikazuki March) manga in Manga Action in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in Japan in January 2022. Azuki licensed the manga and publishes the manga in English digitally.
Source: Manga Action issue 23