Tsuburaya Teases School Girl vs. Ultraman Project in Production

New 'human drama' with female lead in New Generation Ultraman setting

The opening ceremony of the Tsuburaya Convention 2023 screened a teaser video to announce the School Girl vs. Ultraman (Joshi Kōsei vs. Ultraman) project on Saturday.

© 円谷プロ

Tsuburaya Productions described the project as a "entirely new human drama with a female protagonist, based on the New Generation Ultraman setting." ("New Generation Ultraman" is the collective name for the Ultraman projects from 2013's Ultraman Ginga series to the ongoing Ultraman Blazar series.) Tsuburaya Productions indicated that School Girl vs. Ultraman, which also has the subtitle "Hollyhock," is already going into full-fledged production.