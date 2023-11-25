×
News
Ultraman Franchise's Darkness Heels Project Gets Anime

posted on by Egan Loo
Project about franchise's dark heroes such as Ultraman Belial, Dark Zagi, Evil Tiga

The opening ceremony of the Tsuburaya Convention 2023 announced on Saturday that the Ultraman franchise's Darkness Heels project is launching an anime.

darkness_anime_02
© 円谷プロ

The Darkness Heels project highlights the dark heroes of the Ultraman franchise such as Ultraman Belial, Dark Zagi, Evil Tiga, Camearra, and Jugglus Juggler. The project has already spawned events, stage productions, and manga.

The musical performer Sekai of the FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE group appeared on stage during the anime announcement. (Sekai produced the original music and dancing for the collaboration between the Darkness Heels project and the "character dance player" app Chara-Dan.) After the announcement, Sekai said, "I want to be voice-act [in the anime]!" Tsuburaya Production Chairperson Takayuki Tsukagoshi responded, "Naturally! Let's do it!"

Source: Comic Natalie

