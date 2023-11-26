One Piece Anime Enters Egg Head Arc on January 7

Show's current "Wano Kuni" arc started airing in July 2019

The official YouTube channel for the One Piece franchise revealed in a video on Sunday that the anime will enter the "Egg Head Arc" starting on January 7, 2024. The arc is the next arc in Eiichiro Oda 's original One Piece manga after the "Wano Kuni" arc, and is still ongoing in the original manga.

The new arc takes place on the island of the notorious genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk. The anime's staff also revealed a new visual on Sunday for the arc.

© 尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

The anime's "Wano Kuni" arc debuted in July 2019, and featured many new staff members.

The official YouTube channel for One Piece launched a new linear stream of the anime on October 29 in celebration of its 25th anniversary titled "ANYTIME ONEPIECE." The stream began with episode one of the anime, the stream will play throughout the next year (in Japan only) and add new episodes as they air on television.