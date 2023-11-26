Tokyo Chronos, Altdeus Games Get Switch Release in 2024

"Chronos Universe" games launch as "twin pack"

MyDearest, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it will launch the Tokyo Chronos VR game and its sequel Altdeus: Beyond Chronos as a "twin pack" for the Nintendo Switch console in 2024.

Image courtesy of MyDearest, Inc

Altdeus: Beyond Chronos launched for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift in December 2020, then launched on SteamVR in February 2021 and PlayStation VR in April 2021. The game's DLC launched in June 2021. The single-player VR adventure game features English and Japanese audio tracks and subtitles in English, Japanese, Chinese, French, and German.

MyDearest describes the game:

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos picks up 300 years after the events of TOKYO CHRONOS, the award-winning VR adventure game. Devastated by deadly creatures known as Meteora, humanity seeks refuge in the underground bunkers of a post-apocalyptic Shibuya, Japan. Earth's last hope lies within Chloe, a genetically enhanced soldier who seeks to deliver humanity from their end, while out for vengeance against the monstrosities that took her only friend. Discover the secrets behind what caused this reign of terror and fight for Chloe's fallen friend from the cockpit of giant mechs. Dive into a world where Chloe goes head-to-head with hellish behemoths for intense mecha battles in a showdown among giants. As combat rages, ATLDEUS' brilliant cyber diva, Noa, aids Chloe on the battlefield through song and instruction. As a symbol of hope for the new world, Noa charms and performs for fans in vibrant live concert sequences. Shrouded in mystery, the beloved diva looks painfully familiar to Chloe's lost friend, a fact the genetically enhanced soldier cannot shake. Untangle this web of winding secrets through adventure segments, where Chloe can choose multiple paths to reach surprise endings.

Haruki Kashiwakura returned to direct the game, and LAM returned as the character designer. Scenario writers include: Kyōhei Ōyama , Kamitsuki Rainy, Yūya Takashima , and Seiji Kagami. I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero ) was the mechanical designer. Yosuke Kori and Kuniyuki Takahashi both composed the sound and music. kz (livetune) and R!N / Gemie performed insert songs .

Sekai Project launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Tokyo Chronos visual novel in July 2018, and the campaign raised US$90,625, surpassing the original funding goal of US$75,000. The game launched for Oculus and Vive via Steam in March 2019, and then launched physically and digitally for PlayStation VR in August 2019 in Japan. Sekai Games also released the game for PS VR in August 2019.

The latest game in the "Chronos Universe," DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate , launched for the PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 2 in September 2022. The second episode of the game launched in December 2022. The first two episodes launched alongside the PSVR2 on February 22. The third and final chapter launched on July 13. The game launched for Nintendo Switch on November 22.

Source: Press release