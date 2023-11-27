13 Dogs Manga Creator Keijiro Cho Passes Away at 59

Private wake was held on November 24

Image via Keijiro Cho's Twitter

The Twitter account for 13 Dogs manga artist Keijiro Cho revealed on November 20 he passed away on November 18. He was 59.

Cho's eldest daughter wrote the Twitter post. She added there was a wake for close family members held on November 24.

Cho made his debut as a manga artist in 1989 in Kodansha 's Weekly Morning magazine with "High school High sky," which earned an honorable mention in the Tetsuya Chiba Award competition.

He drew the art for the Kiseki no Hito manga, with the story by Old Boy creator Garon Tsuchiya .

He was known for his work in golf, mahjong, and pachinko manga magazines, with titles like Gokudō x Kishu and Sakuma Kaoru no Golf tte Muzukashii? Sonna no Dai Uso! .



Source: Keijiro Cho's Twitter account