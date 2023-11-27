News
Bryan Lee O'Malley: No Plans for Season 2 of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
O'Malley further stated that “People are always complaining about how shows get canceled after one season. So we hedged our bets immediately, and tried to make a self-contained one season.”
The series premiered on Netflix on November 17.
The cast from the 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film adaptation returned for the anime, and it includes:
- Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers
- Ellen Wong as Knives Chau
- Brie Larson as Envy Adams
- Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells
- Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim
- Alison Pill as Kim Pine
- Mark Webber as Stephen Stills
- Johnny Simmons as Young Neil
- Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers
- Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel
- Chris Evans as Lucas Lee
- Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram
- Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter
- Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves
Julian Cihi voices the Katayanagi Twins (Kyle and Ken).
O'Malley wrote the project and served as executive producer with Grabinski (new Are You Afraid of the Dark? series). O'Malley and Grabinski are also the showrunners. Japan's Science SARU (DEVILMAN crybaby, The Heike Story, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) animated the project with its CEO Eunyoung Choi as producer and Abel Góngora (Star Wars: Visions' "TO-B1") as director.
Edgar Wright, the director and co-writer of the 2010 live-action film adaptation, is an executive producer with his producing partner Nira Park, the film's co-writer Michael Bacall, and Marc Platt Productions' Marc Platt, Jared Leboff, and Adam Seigel.
Scott Pilgrim is the story of a 20-something Toronto indie rocker's adventures in getting and keeping jobs, avoiding being kicked out of his apartment, and surviving encounters with the seven evil exes of the new girl in town on whom he has a crush.
O'Malley published the original Harvey Award-winning, manga-influenced Scott Pilgrim graphical novel series from 2004 to 2010. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film opened in 2010, and it spawned the "Scott Pilgrim vs. the Animation" short from Titmouse that same year. Ubisoft Montreal also developed Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game in 2010.
Sources: Deadline (Armando Tinoco), Rolling Stone (Alan Sepinwall)