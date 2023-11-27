Crowdfunding Campaign for Kimi ga Nozomu Eien Visual Novel Reaches Goal

added new 33,000,000 yen stretch goal for new prequel story titled “Kanashimi wa Kaze no You ni”

Game developer's crowdfunding campaign for a "redevelopment project" for Age's) game reached its 30,000,000 yen (about US$201,000) goal. The campaign has raised 31,918,198 yen (about US$214,100) from 1,057 backers as of press time.

The company announced on Friday that it has added a new 33,000,000 yen stretch goal for a new prequel story about the Legendary Tree titled “Kanashimi wa Kaze no You ni.”

The campaign launched on October 27 and will end on December 29 at 11:59 p.m. JST. It was originally scheduled to start a week earlier on October 21. It has a 45,000,000 yen (about US$302,000) stretch goal for a new (non-voice-acted) story describing how characters Haruka and Mitsuki met.

The Muv-Luv portal launched a webpage with a step-by-step guide in English on how to contribute to the crowdfunding campaign. The campaign has nine reward tiers for contributors.

Age launched the Kimi ga Nozomu Eien adult visual novel in August 2001 for PlayStation 2, Dreamcast, and PC. The company launched an improved version of the game in 2008 titled Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ~Latest Edition~ featuring enhanced graphics, added scenarios, and other improvements. Degica announced in 2016 that it would launch a Kickstarter for a remake of the game.

The game inspired a television anime in 2003. Funimation released the series on DVD under the English title Rumbling Hearts . The series inspired the Akane Maniax original video anime ( OVA ) in 2004, Ayumayu Theater net anime in 2006, and the Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ~Next Season~ OAV in 2007. Crunchyroll added the television anime in 2017, but the anime is no longer streaming on the service.

