Dark Gathering Manga Goes on 1-Month Hiatus

Manga goes on hiatus starting December 4 for "schedule restructuring"

The official X/Twitter account of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine announced on Monday that Kenichi Kondō 's Dark Gathering manga will go on a one-month break and will not publish a new chapter in the magazine's January 2024 issue, which will release on December 4, due to schedule restructuring. The manga will return in the magazine's February 2024 issue on January 4. The magazine is currently working on a production system that will allow Kondō to write in good health conditions.

Kondō ( Cheer Danshi!! GO BREAKERS (manga) launched the manga in Jump SQ. in March 2019. Shueisha will publish the manga's 14th compiled book volume on December 4. Viz Media will release the manga's fifth volume on January 16. Viz Media describes the manga:

An unwilling magnet for the supernatural and a ghost-hunting little girl join forces to capture Japan's most terrifying and dangerous spirits. After a dangerous encounter with a malevolent spirit, Keitaro Gentoga wants nothing to do with the supernatural. Unfortunately for this reluctant ghost magnet, he's stuck helping Yayoi Hozuki, a strange young girl who's intent on capturing Japan's most terrifying ghosts and ghouls. Keitaro is ready to stop living as a shut-in. He's starting university. He's reconnecting with his childhood friend. He's taking a tutoring job. And he's not messing around with ghosts anymore. At least that's what he thinks, until he finds out the elementary schooler he's tutoring is an occult-obsessed genius who's hunting down dangerous spirits and won't stop until she's found the one that took her mom!

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on Tokyo MX on July 9. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs. The anime made its North American premiere at Anime Expo on July 3. The anime's second cours (quarter of the year) started on October 1.